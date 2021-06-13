DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00056252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00186475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.73 or 0.01077901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.85 or 1.00105004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

