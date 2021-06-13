DeGate Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.80 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $42,416.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

