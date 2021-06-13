DeHive Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $562,917.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $425,955.95 and $562,917.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00168189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00194100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.07 or 0.01088103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,944.07 or 1.00010580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

