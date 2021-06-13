DEJAVE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $658.76 or 0.01699807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $72.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00162823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.57 or 0.01116164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.77 or 0.99890818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

