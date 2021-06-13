Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

