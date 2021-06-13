Delphy Price Hits $0.0076 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Delphy has a market cap of $475,305.28 and approximately $41,554.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00812111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.97 or 0.08087974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084096 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

