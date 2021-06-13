DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00145446 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00685983 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

