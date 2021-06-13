DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

