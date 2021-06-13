DePay Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $1.27 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00168830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00185857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.48 or 0.01083110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.64 or 0.99931903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

