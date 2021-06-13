Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $247,462.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00191179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.40 or 0.01152838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,508.83 or 1.00004616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

