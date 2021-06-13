DerivaDAO Hits Market Cap of $53.94 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00005323 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $53.94 million and $70,293.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.88 or 0.01140498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.83 or 1.00253107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.