Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $41.24 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Dero has a total market cap of $41.24 million and $628,132.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00009944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.51 or 0.06431594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $617.93 or 0.01586847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00438597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00151349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00668784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00441301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00343593 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,649,736 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

