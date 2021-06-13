Dether Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $22,798.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00804195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08118264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084144 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

