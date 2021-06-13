Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $167.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $248,368.56 and $167.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

