Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the May 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
Further Reading: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.