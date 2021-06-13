Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in May

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTCWY shares. DZ Bank cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,368. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.