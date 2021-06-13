Dev Protocol Price Tops $4.50 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00011592 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $228,112.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

