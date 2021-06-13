DEXTools (DEXT) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $26.20 million and $275,457.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00792821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.69 or 0.08038430 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,158,943 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

