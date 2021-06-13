DFI.Money Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $68.90 million and approximately $39.77 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1,785.09 or 0.04596919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00800448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.15 or 0.08047795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084112 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

