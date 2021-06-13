dForce Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. dForce has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and $1.25 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00777658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00085250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.64 or 0.08083536 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

