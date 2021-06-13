dHedge DAO Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00789856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.32 or 0.08076512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084270 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,008,307 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

