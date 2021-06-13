DIA (DIA) Achieves Market Cap of $64.49 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003991 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $64.49 million and approximately $21.87 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00800766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.13 or 0.08139111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00084366 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.