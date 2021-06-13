Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DLGNF stock remained flat at $$80.39 during trading on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLGNF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

