Diamond Price Reaches $2.54 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $16,946.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00006866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00121184 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,604,788 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

