Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

