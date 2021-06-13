Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.36 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

