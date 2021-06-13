Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Up 126.9% in May

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,200 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the May 13th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

HSSHF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 399,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,363. Digihost Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.