Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock worth $85,012,974. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

