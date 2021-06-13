Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up about 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

