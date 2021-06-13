Digitex Market Capitalization Achieves $6.93 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Digitex has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $2.04 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

