Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 30,436 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Daseke worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 133,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of DSKE opened at $7.49 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $488.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

