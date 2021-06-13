Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,010 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

