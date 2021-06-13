Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,011 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Pure Cycle worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 88.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

