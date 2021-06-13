Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,225 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

