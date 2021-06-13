Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,159 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of BRT Apartments worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

