Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 163,000 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Antares Pharma worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

