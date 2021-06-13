Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 73,648 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 344.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Ranpak worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

NYSE:PACK opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.