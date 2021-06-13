Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 85,190 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Surface Oncology worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.52 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

