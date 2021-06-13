Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

