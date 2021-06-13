Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107,538 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TTI opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $484.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.19.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

