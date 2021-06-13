Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Xunlei worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of XNET opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $338.00 million, a P/E ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 1.48. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

