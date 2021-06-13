Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

