Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 667,090 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,276,026 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,277. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRD opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

