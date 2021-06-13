Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.02% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $181,188.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BTN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

