Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of The Lovesac worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.