Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.55 Million Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Apollo Medical worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

