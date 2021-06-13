Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.57 Million Stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Misonix worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSON. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Misonix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Misonix by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Misonix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Misonix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Misonix alerts:

MSON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MSON opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.