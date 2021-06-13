Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.77 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Comstock Resources worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

