Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Alerus Financial worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $562.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

