Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.33 Million in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,874,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $747.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KDNY has been the topic of several research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

